Islamabad - PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has formed the parliamentary board to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal issued a formal notification in this regard after the approval of PML-N President. The board will comprise of 17 members including 11 central and provincial leaders and 6 members from Gilgit-Baltistan. Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Syed Mushahid Hussain, Pervez Rasheed and Engineer Amir Muqaam and marriyum aurangzeb will represent the central and provincial members. FromGilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Haji Akbar Khan Tabaan, Shams Mir, Advocate Aurangzeb, Sultan Ali Khan and Armaan Shah will be part of the parliamentary board.