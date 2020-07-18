Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation, consisting of General Secretary Tourism Promotion Association Corporation Sajjad Awan and representatives of Association of Hotel Owners, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here on Friday and apprised him about issues being faced by the hotel and tourism industry in Naran.

The delegation requested for solution to the problems being faced by the hotel and tourism industry in the wake of coronavirus situation.

The representatives said their businesses had been badly affected as tourists’ entry was banned and no tax relaxation was given to people associated with the business.

They said hundreds of people from the hotel and tourism industry had become unemployed due to the virus, adding only one mobile network was providing internet services which was also an issue being faced in Naran.

They said roads inside and leading to the valley were also in bad condition and needed repair and rehabilitation to attract the tourists.

They demanded that quarters concerned should be asked to find solution to their problems.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured the delegation that these problems would be addressed very soon, saying coronavirus was a pandemic that had affected businesses worldwide.

He said he will bring these issues under discussion with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very soon while matters pertaining to the federal government would be addressed on federal level.

Promoting tourism industry, he said was among the top most priority of the government and every possible step would be taken to address issues confronted by this industry.