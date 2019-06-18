Share:

MAIDUGURI : At least 30 persons were killed and 42 injured in multiple explosions in troubled Nigeria’s northeastern Borneo State.

Three suicide bombers, one male and two female, detonated explosives at a local tea shop and a Cinema centre of the small town of Konduga, said Usman Kachala, Director of the Search, Rescue and Operations of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

“At about 8 p.m. [GMT1900] on Sunday, there was a loud explosion at Konduga, but we couldn’t access the place that night. This morning, we brought our men for rescue operations and I can confirm to you that about 30 people were killed and 42 injured,” Kachala noted.

He added that the attack initially killed 17 people but casualties shot up due to inadequate health facilities in the town which has experienced several attacks -- including bombings -- by the Boko Haram terror group.

Boko Haram has intensified attacks in the country northeast region in recent time in a wave of violence which started since July 2009 in the area.

Nigeria Present Mohamadu Buhari has repeatedly pledged to end the decade of violence in the region. Since 2009, the terrorist organization’s insurgency has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions in the Lake Chad region.