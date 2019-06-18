Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday has conducted meeting of party members and prepared plan for rallies in parts of country against the budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

In a meeting at former Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani’s residence, the participants decided to hold a rally in Nawabshah on June 21, Rahim Yar Khan on June 23; while the PPP leadership will address the public gathering in Gujar Khan on June 29.

The coordination committee said that anti-masses budget is unacceptable as the government is punishing the nation of its own ineligibility. The meeting was also attended by Khurshid Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Taj Haider, Jameel Soomro and others.