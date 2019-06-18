Share:

Islamabad - General Han Weiguo, Commander Western Theatre of China’s People Liberation Army, visited GHQ yesterday and called on Chief of Army Staff (OAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed, a press release issued by military’s media wing said.

The Visiting General lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security .

Earlier on General Han’s arrival at the GHQ, a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Separately, Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Anne Adamson paid a farewell visit to General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the end of her tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said an ISPR press release.

The COAS thanked the High Commissioner for her services in Pakistan and acknowledged her contributions towards Pakistan-Australia relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.