The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued detailed verdict regarding the bail plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, which was rejected.

The seven-page court verdict maintains that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman failed to prove the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chicanery whereas the anti-corruption watchdog claims that the money trail is directly linked with Asif Zardari.

“The NAB needs to arrest Asif Ali Zardari for interrogations. Like other wrongdoings, it is not easy to investigate the white-collar crimes. “The bonds submitted in the accountability court were only for attendance, and bonds under section 91 cannot stop the authorities to arrest the accused.

“The NAB is probing into the mega money laundering case, NAB chairman holds authority to issue arrest warrants for the suspect if the case is being investigated.

“NAB chairman’s right to issue arrest warrants is not abolished after filing of the interim reference, as the bail is given to the accused only in exceptional cases.”