LAHORE - Amidst massive reshuffling in the Punjab judiciary, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad Khan has expressed dissatisfaction with the increasing backlog of cases in the district judiciary of Bahawalnagar, GuJranwala, Hafizabad, Jhang, Layyah, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Sialkot and Vehari.

A letter titled “less disposal of cases than institution during the month of April, 2019” was issued to the district and sessions judges of these districts by Ashtar Abbas, the director general of the district judiciary. It says, “I am directed to refer to the captioned subject and to convey that Monthly Civil & Sessions Statements, for the month of April, 2019 in terms of institution and disposal of cases, were placed before the Honourable Chief Justice, whereupon his Lordship has been pleased to observe that disposal of cases is less than the institution in your respective districts resulting in increase of backlog. In this backdrop, his Lordship has been pleased to direct you to keep a vigil over the alarming situation and put positive efforts towards reduction of burgeoning backlog as pace up the disposal rate. Compliance therefore, be ensured accordingly.”

Also a couple of days ago, the Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary, Lahore High Court sent a letter titled ‘expeditious disposal of revisions and appeals arising out of orders’ to all the district & sessions judges, in the Punjab

The direction was issued for the decision of Civil Revisions and Appeals arising out of orders filed up to 30-09-2018 till 30-04-2019, but according to the data received from the districts still 1,322 civil revisions and 1,183 appeals arising out of orders are pending in Punjab except districts Bhakkar, Chiniot, Jhang, Khanewal, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Pakpattan and Sheikhupura.

The chief justice took serious notice qua non-compliance of the direction and directed to get ensure decision of Civil Revisions and Civil Appeals arising out of the orders. The chief justice further directed the district and sessions judges to vigilantly supervise the performance of the AD&SJs working under their administrative control in this regard and to submit the fortnightly progress report on the proformas already circulated.

Meanwhile, the LHC chief justice and Judges made postings/transfers amongst the Additional District and Sessions Judges (AD&SJ). AD&SJ Qasim Javed has been transferred from Lahore to Rajanpur against a vacant post.

Likewise, 18 civil judge-cum-magistrates have also been transferred by the LHC chief justice.