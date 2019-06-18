Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad Khan on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to shift the Sahiwal killings case from Sahiwal to Lahore.

The chief justice accepted the application filed by the brother of Khalil, one of the murdered persons. The court ordered the officials concerned to transfer the case to Lahore. All the officials concerned and the lawyers from both the sides expressed their agreement to the request filed by the applicant.

In January 2019, three family members including husband, wife and their daughter as well as their friend were murdered in a shootout by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on GT Road in Qadirabad area near Sahiwal. Moreover, their minor son had suffered a bullet injury while two other daughters remained safe.

The family was travelling in a car when the CTD officials took place on the road.

The CTD had claimed that the operation was conducted on information regarding the presence of terrorists. They claimed that the information was provided by the department and an intelligence agency. On the other side, the eyewitnesses strongly rejected the police version.

The CTD alleged that the suspects identified as Shahid Jabbar and Abdul Rehman were travelling towards Sahiwal and were in possession of explosives and arms.

The deceased were identified as residents of the Kot Lakhpat area in the suburbs of Lahore. They include Mohammad Khalil (42), his wife Nabila (38), their 13 years old daughter Areeba and their friend Zeeshan Javed. Khalil is survived by his wounded son Umair and two daughters aged below five years.