Lahore High Court has dismissed the petition for bail filed by the PML(N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi continued hearing of the Paragon Housing scam case against the Khawaja brothers and rejected their request seeking an extension in their pre-arrest bail.

Khawaja brothers’ counsel had informed the court that his clients had nothing to do with the case, and the NAB has nominated them without any concrete evidence in the case, and termed all charges against them ‘a pack of lies’.