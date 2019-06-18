Share:

LAHORE : Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted two-month time to a commission working to protect blackbucks to submit its report on the state of the endangered animal in Punjab. A single bench of the High Court was hearing a petition seeking ban on hunting of blackbucks in Punjab. The court had earlier sought recommendations from the Punjab government and the commission on the issue. Dr Pervez Hassan, who heads the commission, sought time from the court to submit the report. On his request, the bench granted the commission two months to file its report. The court sought recommendations for the protection of the species in Punjab as well as precautionary steps to stop the illegal hunting of the endangered animal. Dr Pervez Hassan told the court that the body surveying about the number of black bucks in Bahawalpur and demanded some time to submit report in the court. In May last year, the court had imposed ban on the hunting of black bucks in the province. The bench had observed that according to convention of international treaty of endangered specie, black bucks was considered to be vulnerable one and it is near to extinction.