KARACHi - PTCL and LMKT, a leading Pakistan-based technology services company, has announced that National Incubation Center Peshawar startups secured first and third positions in the Pakistan Startup Cup 2018-19, which is the nation’s biggest and most noteworthy startup competition. This is a major milestone for the LMKT - and PTCL - operated innovation platform, funded by Ignite (formerly known and ICT R&D Fund), in such a short span of time.The Pakistan Startup Cup is organized by TiE Islamabad. Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and US envoy Paul W. Jones were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony.This is the first time in the five-year history of the competition that KP-based startups have gained top positions. This is especially remarkable as this year the nation’s largest startup competition attracted over 2000 applicants. Approximately,180 starups from KP participated in a series of workshop.