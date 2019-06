Share:

SIALKOT - The entire Sialkot region received heavy rain followed by hail and wind-storm here Monday after this noon.

All the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial,Pasrur,Zafarwal and Shakargarh were inundated due to the heavy rain.

The rain and windstorm turned the scorching hot weather pleasant. The heat-stricken people heaved a sigh of relief from scorching heat and welcomed the most-awaited rain.