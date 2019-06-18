Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration demolished all the structures, boundary walls, offices, signboards and other constructions on 53 illegal private housing societies in all four tehsils of Sialkot district namely Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider told the media that the District Council and the local municipalities had recently declared these 53 private housing societies as illegal. The DC added that this was a grand operation against the local influential land mafia, and it would continue for the second day (today). He said that all the main entrance gates, boundary walls, booking offices, signboards and other structures had been demolished.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the officials of the district administration to know the actual purpose of the establishment of commercial buildings by their owners. He ordered them not to approve map of any of the commercial buildings if an owner did not mention the actual purpose of construction.

Addressing an important meeting here, the DC said that all the commercial buildings having parking in their basements would also ensure that there would be parking only there in these basements and these basements would not be allowed for other usages.

The DC also directed the officials to ensure the early establishment of ramps in all the commercial buildings for disabled persons in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

He ordered the officials to ask the owners to also mention the facilities to be provided to disabled persons in these commercial buildings. The DC asked the officials to design special water tanks in all big buildings for the preservation of rainwater.

SBP FACILITATING EXPORT SECTOR

Managing Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Muhammad Ashraf Khan has said that SBP was making all out sincere efforts for facilitating the export sector and business community. He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the SBP officials and exporters held at Sialkot here today.

He discussed in details the matters of mutual interest and assured early amicable solution to exporters’ banking related perturbing problems as well.

YOUTH CRUSHED TO DEATH BY TRAIN

A teenager named Usman, 18, was killed while his companion Dilawar, 42, was injured when a Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express train hit the motorcycle they rode at a gate-less railway crossing near Gunnah Kalan village here on Monday.

According to local police, both Usman and Dilawar, industrial workers in a local factory, were on the way to their workplace on a motorbike which was hit by Allama Iqbal Express train near Gunnah Kalan village. Usman died on the spot while Dilawar sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased and the injured to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where the condition of Dilawar was stated to be critical. Locals protested against Pakistan Railways for not installing a gate at the level crossing.

YOUTH DIES DOING WHEELIE

A youth, Zeeshan (18), was killed while doing wheelie on his motorcycle on main Sialkot Airport Road near Sambrial here on Monday. According to police, he was doing wheelie when his motorcycle hit a footpath. He sustained critical injuries in the accident and died on the spot.