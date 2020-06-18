Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 11 anti-social elements including an inter-district gang involved in dacoitees, burglaries and looting loaded trucks. As per details, Hasanabdal police arrested a gang of five including Siddique, Adeel, Ejaz, Shahbaz and Tariq all residents of Rawalpindi and recovered a truck from their possession loaded with iron bars. The accused during the initial interrogation confessed that they had committed many dacoitees in Rawalpindi and other areas and looted trucks loaded with ghee and iron bars. In another attempt,Pindigh

eb police arrested seven gamblers all residents of village Tanveen while Jand police arrested a man resident ofKohat and recovered a pistol and seven rounds from his possession. Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Similarly, police carried out a search operation in AttockKhurd and Pindigheb area and checked 96 suspects using biometric system.