MARDAN - Three more people died due to corona vi­rus in the district taking the death toll to 45 while 19 more people were tested positive in the district that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 867, health sources said.

The sources added that 3,490 tests were conducted in the dis­trict so far.

Test reports of 2,395 people were negative while the reports of 228 suspected patients were still awaited.

Sources said that 413 pa­tients have been recovered so far. Around 356 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district, while 39 patients were still at iso­lation centers.