rawalpindi - As many as 69 people died of coronavirus in various parts of district in last 48 hours.

Similarly, 1279 people who tested positive from the garrison city took the tally to 4671 while 282 confirmed patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

ShabazIqbal, 75 years old, resident of Misrial Road, was brought to Holy Family Hospital on June 16 and he died on late night.

Muhammad Sajid, 46 years old, resident of Chak Jalal Din, Girja Road, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on June 16 and he died on June 17.

An inspector of Rawalpindi police namely Yaisn also died of coronavirus.

However, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) AnwarulHaq explained to media that number of patients of COVID-19 and deaths increased in dashboard for Rawalpindi district in 48 hours.

He said that the combined list will be issued for patients and deaths due to virus on daily basis. However, he said that the number of patients are increasing in the city as people did not follow the standard operating procedures.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 4671 while more than 200 people died and 2244 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 2228 confirmed patients are under treatment including 936 in the hospitals and 1292 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Meanwhile, as many as 32 shops were sealed in different parts of Rawalpindi District on Wednesday violating the standard operating procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus spread. Total 36 vehicles were impounded and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) imposed Rs47000 fines on public transport for violating SOPs.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said that Punjab government was worried about the increase in Covid-19 patients in Rawalpindi and it asked the district administrations across the province to strictly implement the standard operating procedures in offices, shops and public places.