PESHAWAR - Two more areas in the provin­cial capital were placed under the smart lockdown on Wednes­day, raising the number of such re­stricted areas to nine in the city, while coronavirus claimed 24 lives in KP province within 24 hours.

According to a notification re­leased on Wednesday, the two new areas locked down are Gulba­har No 4 and Kohi village in Has­san Khel subdivision in south of the provincial capital.

Gulbahar is a crowded and ur­ban area of Peshawar areas and it has reported several cases recent­ly. Kohi is a rural area and a for­mer Frontier Region (FR), which was later merged into Peshawar district after merger of the tribal belt into KP.

Under the smart lockdown pol­icy, business activities and gath­erings are now allowed, but only shops essential items like food and medicines can remain open in such areas.

Heavy police contingents in the restricted areas stop the entry of public and remain on duty 24/7 in shifts.