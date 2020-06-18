PESHAWAR - Two more areas in the provincial capital were placed under the smart lockdown on Wednesday, raising the number of such restricted areas to nine in the city, while coronavirus claimed 24 lives in KP province within 24 hours.
According to a notification released on Wednesday, the two new areas locked down are Gulbahar No 4 and Kohi village in Hassan Khel subdivision in south of the provincial capital.
Gulbahar is a crowded and urban area of Peshawar areas and it has reported several cases recently. Kohi is a rural area and a former Frontier Region (FR), which was later merged into Peshawar district after merger of the tribal belt into KP.
Under the smart lockdown policy, business activities and gatherings are now allowed, but only shops essential items like food and medicines can remain open in such areas.
Heavy police contingents in the restricted areas stop the entry of public and remain on duty 24/7 in shifts.