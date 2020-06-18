Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench, on Wednesday, extended interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till June 29. The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi passed the orders, while hearing a pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif. At the outset of proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif argued that the LHC granted interim bail to his client against Rs 500,000 surety bonds. He submitted that surety bonds had been submitted but the same were not signed by Shehbaz Sharif as yet. He stated that Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to appear for signing the bonds on June 11 but he could not appear after being infected with coronavirus. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif had isolated himself at home. To a court query, a National Accountability Bureau prosecutor stated that the Bureau did not have objection on non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif due to coronavirus. Advocate Amjad Pervaiz said that doctors had advised Shehbaz to remain in isolation till he would test negative twice.