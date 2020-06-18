Share:

LAHORE - As the country continues to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Bilquis and Abdul Razak (BARD) Foundation, shifting from its original mandate, offered all-out cooperation and support to the people of Pakistan to control the spread of the disease as well as provide other means of aid, including ration packs distribution.

Keeping in view the need of the hour, BARD Foundation laying the basis with seed money successfully conducted a fund-raising campaign. The campaign was a huge success as many socially responsible donors both nationally and internationally played a huge part in helping BARD achieve its aim. BARD believes that the success of the campaign would not have been possible without their support.

In collaboration with Shirkat Gah, Alkhidmat Foundation, LUMS, Akhuwat, Saylani Welfare Fund, MRDO, and Kiran Foundation, BARD Foundation fed 4500+ families including minority communities, distributed 1000+ PPEs and masks to frontline heroes, and distributed disinfectant to various hospitals. Efforts were mobilized across Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and KPK to make sure people have a helping hand in this time of need.

Ms. Hiba Dawood, Executive Member of the BARD Foundation, said, “We are grateful to all our donors and collaborators. Your kindness has touched numerous lives. We pray that our collective efforts can help and benefit the less privileged segments of our community, while at the same time we hope that this crisis gets over soon, and we all come through this safe and healthy”.