Share:

ISLAMABAD - She was dating her co-star Agha Ali for quite a long time but they broke up due to several reasons. After that Sarah Khan never spoke about her love life or never revealed who she is dating or not. In an interview, Sarah Khan described what love is and said, “Yes, there is someone but I don’t like to talk about it that I am in a relationship. I will tell when I am in a Nikkah. My family is not very open so I always keep one thing in my mind that this responsibility is on me. If I do something wrong people will blame my mother so I can’t bear it.”