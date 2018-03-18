Quetta - Balochistan lawmakers on Saturday grumbled over new delimitation of the constituencies which they feared will spark tribal feuds.

In a resolution, they also said that no increase in the provincial assembly seats despite increase in population would further complicate the situation.

The joint resolution – backed by Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Mir Amir Rind, Syed Muhammad Raza, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and others – was moved by Mir Asim Kurd Gello in assembly session.

The resolution said that in view of the burgeoning population and vast area there is a need to increase 10 seats for national assembly and 20 seats for provincial assembly for Balochistan.

It recommended that the provincial government should contact centre to convince it for revisiting the new delimitation of the constituencies in view of Balochistan rising population and vast area.

Moving the resolution, Kurd said that the Balochistan population had exceeded 120 million as pointed out in the recently-held sixth census of the country, but as per the Election Commission formulated new delimitation Balochistan would get only three new national assembly seats and no additional provincial assembly seat.

The lawmaker said that the new delimitation would cause problems among various tribes and redressing public grievances would be difficult in this scenario.

He also demanded increasing the number of Balochistan districts to 32 and given each district separate national assembly seats.

He pointed out that five districts had been included in one NA constituency under the new delimitation setup, which was averse to the fundamental rights of the people.

Speaker Hamid Khan Durrani said that positive debate among lawmakers was noted in the session and they presented highly fruitful suggestions.

He said the Election Commission should pay attention to the reservations of Balochistan lawmakers and take steps to address the issue amicably.

The speaker ruled to form a committee comprising all parliamentary leaders to highlight the issue.

Later, the house unanimously approved the resolution.