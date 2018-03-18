KARACHI - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed anger over heaps of garbage in Karachi and ordered that the metropolis be cleaned within a week.

A three-member bench of Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, headed by the CJP, was hearing a case on the report of Sindh’s supply and drainage commission on Saturday.

During the court proceedings, the CJP observed that Karachi’s cleanliness situation has deteriorated with time. “I don’t know how but clean the city. I don't want to see trash on streets of Karachi anymore,” he observed.

The CJP remarked that whenever he comes to the city he stays in Bath Island, adding that he spent the entire night killing mosquitoes.

DONATES ORGANS TO SIUT

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, announced that he would donate his organs to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Addressing a ceremony in SIUT here on Saturday, he said, “I am donating my organs to SIUT, however, I don’t know how much they will work.”

The chief justice said that he was already deeply concerned over the situation of the country and the presentation given by Adeeb Rizvi, the head of SIUT, upset him.

Lauding service of SIUT head, the chief justice commented, “He is already convinced with the skills and abilities of Adeeb Rizvi and judiciary will always support him at any issue.”

ILLEGAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday formed a four member committee led by renowned philanthropist and founder of SIUT Adeeb Rizvi to devise a strategy to stop illegal trade and transplant of organs in the country.

The apex court was hearing a case of illegal organ transplantation in the Karachi Registry and summoned Rizvi over the issue. CJP Justice Saqib Nisar led three member bench was hearing the case. Dr Adeeb Rizvi informed the court that kidney transplant is continuing due to the absence of effective lawmaking on organ transplant. He said that unfortunately the Pakistan comes on top in illegal transplant of organs in the world and in order to halt this, a proper lawmaking and awareness regarding transplant of organs after death is necessary.

“A public awareness campaign should be run among donors and masses and if this process is not adopted then illegal commercial activity for organ transplant will bolster,” he said. He also suggested the need to use organs of those killed in accidents in Karachi for transplants.

“In Karachi, over 1,000 people are killed in different incidents and accidents in a year and there’s a need to use the organs of the deceased,” he said.

The CJP asked as to what steps could be taken for halting illegal transplant of organs and said that they would sit on this issue for the next day also in order to issue directives for effective lawmaking in this regard. The CJP also asked Adeeb Rizvi to submit recommendations in this regard and said that the court would completely support Adeeb Rizvi in this process.

“You should form a team and the court would completely assist you,” remarked the CJP and later also formed a four member committee to finalize recommendations for halting illegal organ trade and effective lawmaking in this regard.