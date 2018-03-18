RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s estranged leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday advised his party leadership not to confront state institutions to avoid potential pitfalls.

“You will only get relief from the Supreme Court in case of an appeal against the Panama Leaks verdict and the NAB cases. So don’t confront the Supreme Court or any other institution for the better prospect and future of the PML-N,” he said while addressing a news conference at Taxila. He was flanked by PML-N MPA Umar Farooq.

Nisar made it clear that there would be no forward bloc in PML-N and he would remain in the party despite difference of opinion with party heads. “I have differences in opinion and it is my democratic right to present my opinion in front of the leadership. But, it is between me and my party to settle the matter,” he said. “Politics is not a boxing match rather a wise and veteran politician always finds a suitable way for the solution of the crises,” he said.

At the same time, Nisar said that he would contest election from his home constituency, and if anyone is planning to find his alternate, then he would get his bail confiscated in the general election. “The alternate will get zero support from the public as I have laid down every single brick of development in my constituency,” he said. “I will contest election from NA-59 and will decide later to contest from other constituencies,” he said.

The former interior minister said that he had not violated party discipline by expressing his views about the confrontation with the apex court.

Answering a question, Nisar said the government had put the name of former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on the exit control list almost two years ago and removed it on court’s orders and his counsel had also assured that he would return to Pakistan after getting medical treatment.

Nisar said that he did away with loopholes in the visa policy soon after he assumed the office in interior ministry. He said the government was issuing visas without verifications, putting country’s security at risk. “I introduced a policy that citizens of those countries issuing visas to Pakistanis will get Pakistani visa in reciprocation,” he said.

Answering a question, Nisar said that he would discuss party matters within the party and not in front of the public. He said he has been holding meetings with the leaders of his constituencies to gear up for the upcoming general election.