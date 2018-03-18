KARACHI - Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday evening.

PPP’s candidate for the Leader of Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Jan Jamali, Senator Khoda Babar and others were also present.

Newly-elected Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani thanked Zardari for his party’s support to him, adding that people of Balochistan were grateful to the PPP for always leading the struggle for rights of the province.

Zardari congratulated Sanjrani on his election as chairman of the Senate and assured him that PPP will always remain in the forefront in Balochistan people’s quest for development under a democratic system. He said that resolution of all issues faced by the province lies in strengthening the democracy and ensuring democratic rights of people of Balochistan.

APP adds: Sanjrani Saturday visited Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation. He along with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala laid wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of the founder of Pakistan.

Later, talking to the media on the premises of the Mazar, he said that the standards set by the former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani will be maintained.

To a question, Sadiq Sanjrani said that the situation in Balochistan is better than past and hoped that it will improve further in coming days.

INP adds: He said that the one with better numbers will become the opposition leader. Talking to media persons after visiting Qauid’s mausoleum in Karachi, he maintained that they came in the Senate with only six members.

Replying to a question, Sanjrani said that he had no idea why Hasil Bizenjo was angry at him.

Responding to criticism, Sanjrani said that Nawaz Sharif can say anything about him as he is his elder. “We will try to include the separatists in national circle. Balochistan has improved a lot. The problems of disgruntled Baloch have been solved to a great extent. The remaining will also come on the same page soon,” he said.