KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five militants of a defunct terrorist organization and recovered weapons and explosive from their possession.

According to details, a Counter-Terrorism Department team on a tip off conducted a raid on a hideout in Shirin Jinnah Colony where militants resorted to firing to avoid arrest. This resulted in exchange of fire and police arrested five militants. The militants arrested were Momin Khan, Pervaiz, Imran Ali, Jan Badshah and Bahadur Shair. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in more than 50 cases of crimes and they had moved to other parts of the country following the operation.

Police said that brother of Momin Khan had already been gunned down in an encounter six months ago. Police claimed to have recovered five pistols, two hand grenades and five kilogram explosive from their possession.

On the other side, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested seven outlaws in different raids and operations carried out in parts of the metropolis. Rangers troops carried out raids in Baghdai area of Lyari and arrested gangsters Nazar Abbas and Noor Muhammad aka Noora associated with Baba Ladla Gang. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases including land grabbing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other sort of criminal activities. Rangers troops also carried out raids in Rizvia and Sachal areas and arrested three accused persons Mehar Allah, Dill Murad and Irfan. Rangers said the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes.

Rangers also raided places in Korangi and Surjani Town areas and arrested Muhammad Hussain and Mirza Jan involved in drug paddling and other criminal activities.

Rangers spokesperson said that the above said accused persons were involved in a number of criminal activities. The Rangers recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Meanwhile, Darakhshan police claimed to have arrested an accused running a drug den of highly expensive drug and recovered drugs worth million of rupees. According to details, police conducted a raid on a tip off in Defence Phase VI. Police said the accused person namely Arshad Ansari was the manufacturer of the highly expensive drug ICE. He supplied the drug to people in the city’s posh areas. Police said the accused had revealed that a number of dealers had been working in the posh localities and providing expensive drugs to young generation, particularly at dance parties.