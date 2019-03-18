Share:

LAHORE - Abubakar Talha (Wapda) and Asad Zaman clinched the U10 and U-12 titles in the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday. In U-10 final, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, who is a 4th class student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, played well against spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan and defeated him by 5-3, 4-1. The U-12 title was lifted by Asad Zaman, who beat fighting Haider Ali Rizwan by 2-4, 4-3, 4-1.

M Mahatir beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to annex U-14 title while U-14 doubles title went to the pair of Hamid Israr/Huzaima Abdul Rehman, who beat Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 4-2, 3-5, 4-2 U-18. Hamid Israr won another title in U-18 singles, when he outpaced Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-1.

The U-18 doubles title was won by Hasheesh Kumar/M Mahatir, who defeated Zain Ch/Osama 7-5, 6-4 while the girls U-18 title went to Shimza Durab, who overpowered Maha Said 6-2, 6-1. The pair of Maj Adnan and Usama Waheed grabbed the 35 plus title after outpacing Talha Waheed/Hadi Hussain 6-1, 6-4.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar graced the finals as chief guest and distributed prizes and medals among the position holders of different categories. He also appreciated the young talent and especially the position holders and hoped that these promising players will work hard and emerge as future of Pakistan tennis. He also assured PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik of his all-out support in finding and grooming fresh and promising talent and also announced to hold a month-long tennis camp for the talented tennis players soon.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has thanked the Sports Board DG Nadeem Sarwar for gracing the event as chief guest and hoped that the Sports Board Punjab will continue to support the PLTA in developing and promoting tennis across Punjab. Malik also thanked Arif Saeed of Servis Tyres for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue their support for the promotion of this beautiful game.