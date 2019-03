Share:

ISLAMABAD : Murree to Nathia Gali Road has been closed for all kinds of traffic after being hit by an avalanche.

The incident took place early Sunday morning on Kundla spot after the avalanche hit central road due to landsliding, sources said.

The local administration with the help of heavy machinery has begun work to clear the busy road and restore traffic flow.

It is expected that the road will be reopened by Monday (today).