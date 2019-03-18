Share:

KARACHI - Bakhtawar Bhutto lashed out at Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and demanded the federal government to sack him for his recent statement pointed at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Sheikh Rasheed, during his visit of Cantt station on Saturday, talked to media representatives where he warned Bilawal, saying, “I have forgiven Bilawal once. It will be better for Bilawal if he plays the game [in political arena] wisely or else he may get killed in politics”. Replying to railways minister’s remarks about her brother, Bakhtarwar Bhutto took to Twitter to express her thoughts. She alleged Federal minister Sheikh Rasheed for ‘hurling death threats at Bilawal’.

She tweeted, “From spewing hate speech, Fed ministers now hurling direct death threats at @BBhuttoZardari. Having extremist right wingers threaten a Bhutto is nothing new but 4 a cabinet member 2 give an OPEN DEATH THREAT to someone whose entire family were killed is disgusting. #sackthisbigot.”