Bullet riddled bodies of two doctors abducted a couple of days earlier were recovered here on Monday.

Police said that bodies of Dr. Iftikhar and Dr. Aziz were recovered from Small Dam in Dhoke Soba area of district Attock.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased hailing from Islamabad and also practicing in the federal capital were kidnapped from Gali Jagir area of Fateh Jang in Attock some five days earlier.

Dr. Iftikhar had returned to Pakistan from the United States a few days back.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the abduction/murder of the two doctors has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three suspects in connection with abduction/murder and started an investigation.