LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took to twitter to throw a volley of pinching questions at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently serving his term at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“Are Sharif Medical City and Ittefaq Hospital also providing substandard treatment? Has the government not offered Nawaz Sharif a favourable place of his choice for his treatment? Did Nawaz Sharif doubt the hospitals made by his brother and not even trust his own two hospitals? Or Nawaz Sharif is refusing treatment as a pressure tactic to seek bail?” he asked.

Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always received treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and his father was also treated there. He stated that Sharif brothers could not make a hospital in 30 years where they could go for their treatment. He said it is strange to see Shehbaz Sharif saying the government would be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif.

NEW ZEALAND TERROR ATTACK

Chief Minister Sardar Usman has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives, including nine Pakistanis’, in an incident of terrorism in which an Australian man opened indiscriminate fire at worshippers in two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs, the chief minister said that the government and its representatives stand by them in this hour of anguish and all their sympathies are with the families of the martyrs. He thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who expressed her cohesion well with commitment to the Muslim community. Moreover, he said Naeem Rashid, the brave son of Pakistan, tried to stop the terrorist without caring for his life and embraced martyrdom. He said the entire Pakistani nation is proud of the bravery of Naeem Rashid and he is the hero of the Muslim community.

The chief minister said that attacks on mosques of Christchurch have badly hurt Muslims’ sentiments across the world and the terror attack left everyone in tears. He said that terrorists have engraved a history of barbarism by shedding the blood of innocent people. “This horrible incident of terrorism is highly condemnable and there is a dire need to take effective measures at the international level for prevention of such incidents in future,” he said.

BOMB BLAST IN BALOCHISTAN

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a bomb explosion on a railway line in Rabbi, Naseerabad District in Balochistan. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. Some coaches of a train had derailed as a result of this incident.

Praying for the health of those who got injured in the incident, the chief minister said that those who perpetrated this attack and targeted innocent people did not deserve any sympathy. He said that all sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families of the deceased and reiterated that such coward acts of terrorists cannot shatter resolve of the nation.