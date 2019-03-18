Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written letters to the leaders of all parliamentary parties to hold consultations over the National Action Plan (NAP) and key parliamentary matters.

FM Qureshi has summoned a consultative conference of all parliamentary parties on March 28 at 4pm at the Parliament House. "I would like to invite parliamentary leaders of all the political parties on March 28, 2019 at 1600 hours [in the] Committee Room No 2, Parliament House, to underscore our continued commitment to speedy implementation of NAP. This implementation is clearly in the long-term interest of the people of Pakistan," he said in his letter.

The letter further stated that NAP was formulated in the aftermath of the Army Public School attack in December 2014. "NAP was the result of a national consensus achieved through consultations with all the political parties of the country."

The various aspects of NAP are to eliminate the monster of terrorism, he further wrote. NAP includes the national vow to not allow our territory to be used against any other country, he added.

The responsibility of implementation of United Nations' restrictions is also an important part of the plan, Qureshi further said in the letter.

Last week while addressing the Business Leaders Summit in Islamabad, the foreign minister said, Qureshi said the government will meet with the opposition to draft a plan of action to counter terrorism.

"The government along with the opposition will draft a plan of action to counter terrorism. We will take all representatives along and move forward with national consensus," he had said.

"Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval, we are about to write letters to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Part President Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman," he added.