ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Sunday disowned the letter, seeking US official’s help for getting better medical facilities for her imprisoned father.

“Attached is a fake letter circulating with my name and signatures. Some evil mind at work,” said Maryam in a tweet.

Written on PML-N letterhead, the communiqué addressed US Embassy in Islamabad’s Chargé d’Affaires, Ambassador Paul W. Jones.

The message, written with proper diplomatic protocols and etiquette bear a date of 07 March. It starts with mentioning the coronary illness of Nawaz Sharif and says despite chronic medical condition, he is being continually deprived of the required medical care.

“In spite of my repeated personal requests to competent authorities, the medical board constituted for this purpose continues to report incorrect facts on, my father’s condition, perhaps at the behest of certain power lobbies. This has resulted in the courts being misled and preventing ordering necessary steps to be taken to ensure the life of the former prime minister,” the message said.

It politely reminded that former prime minister was a friend of USA and now he seeks support of the US people.

“The gravity of the situation compels me to appeal to you to use your good offices for intervention in this matter, in the interest of justice and human rights. Pakistan has always been a great ally of US and this alliance was greatly cherished and strengthened during all of my father’s pats tenures. It is as a friend of the US that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeks support of the people of the United States Of America so that this unfortunate inhumanity can be strongly countered,” states the disowned letter.

Soon after the post of Maryam Nawaz, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also termed the letter fake.

“Letter to the American administrator is fake. We trust only in Allah’s help. These letters are an attempt to distract from the seriousness of Nawaz Sharif’s severe health condition,” Aurangzaib said in a tweet.

The former prime minister has been in confinement at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018, after he was convicted in a corruption reference case.

Maryam Nawaz has been showing her concerns over the deteriorating health of her father through social media pages.

On March 05, she wrote that she met with his father along with doctors at the jail and found that her father had four angina attacks during that week.

National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has recently said that the government is not taking Nawaz Sharif’s health seriously.