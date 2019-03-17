Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Arts Council has designed various programmes to pay tribute to Pak Army on March 23. According to Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain, RAC will hold ‘Pakistan Zindaabad’ music show on March 18. The director said that a play titled ‘Watan Ki Matti Gawah Rehana’ was staged at Rawalpindi Arts Council which was appreciated by all segments of society. The play was written by Naheed Manzoor, directed by Ruksana Shah while acted by Sapna Shah, Ihsan Qurashi, Jhalik Ali, Imran Rushdi, Anjum Abbasi, Fahad Azeemi, Shahbaz Anjum, Jia Ali and Alian Shah.