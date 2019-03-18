Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that relations between China and Pakistan were maintained on basis of strategic partnership.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks while addressing an event at the Institute of International and Strategic Studies (IISS) in Beijing. “Pakistan and China are strong allies,” the Foreign Minister said.

The foreign minister highlighted that a new era of development and prosperity will begin after the commencement of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The foreign minister said that his country exhibited morale and patience while responding to Indian aggression post-Pulwama attack. “Islamabad wants to resolve outstanding issues with India through dialogues.”

Qureshi said that Islamabad stood firm with its commitment to the establishment of longstanding peace in the region. Pakistan wants to wield peaceful relations with all of its neighbours in South Asia, he reiterated.

The foreign minister visited the Chinese Institute of International and Strategic Studies (IISS) upon his arrival and also wrote his notes in the visitors’ book.

Responding to Indian aggression in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan demonstrated patience and restraint. He said Pakistan wants peace in the region and desires good relations with all its neighbours in South Asia, including India. He said we want resolution of all outstanding issues with India through dialogue.

The Minister, later on, took a round of CIISS and recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached China to attend First Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Qureshi was warmly welcomed by the Chinese and Pakistani ambassadors at the airport upon his arrival.

Both sides will also hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at the multilateral forum.

The foreign minister will also address Political Parties Forum on the CPEC and participate in ruling parties’ dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Communist Party of China during the visit. He will also call on the Chinese leadership.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s visit will add momentum to close and broad-based bilateral ties and will reinforce efforts to deepen economic engagement under the CPEC, the state media said.

Established in 1979 as a non-profit academic organization, CIISS is one of the most prestigious think tanks of China for its distinctive historical background, diversified multi-domain teams of experts, academic quality and policy influence.

The Foreign Minister also met with the leadership of CIISS, led by Vice Chairman, Maj Gen (R) Gong Xianfu.