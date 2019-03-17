Share:

Rawalpindi-The Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi is planning to establish an international standard theme park in the city.

Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood said that PHA on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan was preparing a plan to develop the park in collaboration with Turkish government to provide modern entertainment facilities to the residents.

He said that the PHA would also install art works at public places including Murree Road to enhance the overall beauty of the surroundings.

The beautification initiatives will be taken to provide better recreational facilities to the public, he said.

He further said that the plantation drive launched by the PHA Rawalpindi was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to make the campaigns a success. He said that the drive was launched here to achieve targets set for ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ programme. He said that the saplings were planted in different areas of the city. A special cleanliness campaign was also launched, he added.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were participating in the plantation campaign which would continue till May, he added.

The PHA was providing plants free of cost to the citizens during the ongoing spring plantation campaign.

The saplings of different species were planted in different areas of the city including Arid Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Satellite Town College, Committee Chowk Graveyard, Adyala Jail, Police Line, Police Stations, Rescue-15, Shamsabad complex, IJP Road, Raja Bazar, College Road, DAV College Road, Khayaban Muslim Park and Rawalpindi Press Club.

He said that the students of schools and colleges actively participated in the plantation campaign.

The civil society members are also planting saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensuring their care as well, he said adding, they had also started planting trees in the hilly areas around the city.

Efforts are being made during the campaign to sensitise people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

To encourage the plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the PHA has prepared a plantation ‘float’ which is moving across the city highlighting the fruits, vegetables and flowers of the region and those which were being promoted during the spring plantation campaign, he said.

To a question he said that the traders and PHA had decided to work together to revive and enhance the natural beauty of the city. In this regard, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and PHA Rawalpindi had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under the agreement, the RCCI and PHA would make joint efforts for promotion of clean environment, beautifying crossroads, pavements, better design of parks and revival of the city’s heritage, he added.

The PHA and National Highways Authority would sign a MoU soon to beautify the 23-kilometre-long New Islamabad International Airport Road, Metro Link Road and Cargo Road.