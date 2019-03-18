Share:

Quetta Gladiators have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets in the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Forth Edition at National Stadium Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi had set a target of 139 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the final face-off, on Sunday.

Fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain's 3-30 and Ahmed Shehzad's unbeaten 59 played a pivotal in scripting a decisive victory for the Gladiators. The Quetta bowling attack restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 138 on the loss of eight wickets. In response to it the Gladiators chased the score in 17.5 overs.

Shane Watson (7) run-out and Ahsan Ali (25)’s soft dismissal by Wahab Riaz never really was something that would have worried the the Gladiators.

After taking timely wickets of Peshawar Zalmi openers, Imamul Haq(3) and Kamran Akmal (21), the Gladiators forced Sammy’s team in defensive. Sohaib Maqsood (20), the middle-order batsman, contrary to expectations fell short to play a solid inning before leaving the crease after a soft dismissal on slow ball yorker.

A wary Sammy (18) couldn't deliver in the death overs of the game, while he chooses not to give the strike to Wahab Riaz, he wasn't able to connect the ball with his strikes either.

The night belonged to the Quetta Gladiators as the Sarfraz-11 finally lifted the trophy after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League-4 final at the National Stadium.

Mohammad Hasnain was given the Man of the Match award. Shane Watson was given the Best Batsman and Player of the Tournament award, while, Islamabad United won the Spirit of Cricket Award. They dedicated the prize money to their all-rounder Asif Ali

Hasan Ali was the Best Bowler of the Tournament and Umer Khan was named emerging player of the tournament.