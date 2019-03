Share:

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is visiting China from March 17 to 20 for First Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Addressing newsmen here, Qureshi said he will leave for China today to attend the Pak-China Strategic Dialogue and to talk on other issues of bilateral importance.

The FM said China had time and again proved that it is a sincere friend of Pakistan. He said more consultations will be held with China on future course of events in the region.