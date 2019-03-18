Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Taxation laws in the country are not only very complicated but also contradictory to each-other, said Haroon Khawaja, the chairman of Pakistan Freedom Movement. Talking to party workers, Haroon Khawaja said the businessmen and industrialists are facing tremendous difficulties due to such complications and contradictions.

“I am Chartered Accountant by profession and still I need many chartered accountants to deal with the taxation paradigm in order to carry out taxation responsibilities in an efficient manner,“ he said.

He said that business community of the country has no role in formulating economic and taxation policies and their recommendations have no weightage in the domain of economy and taxation.