At least two people were killed in firing of armed man outside Peshawar High Court (PHC), here on Monday. Police arrested the accused with murder weapon.

Police said that the accused sprayed bullets at members of opponent group who had come to PHC Peshawar to pursue a case.

As a result of firing two people sustained bullet wounds and rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

The police arrested the assailant with murder weapon and after registering a case against him started an investigation.