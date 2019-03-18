Share:

MULTAN : A physically challenged couple tied the knot at a simple but impressive ceremony, here on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony of the wheelchair-bound Maleeha (bride) and Naveed (groom) was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik along with others.

He presented gifts to the couple and extended the best wishes for their future.

The couple is associated with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Society for Special Persons (SSP), working for rights of the special persons in South Punjab.

Maleeha is a government employee at Baitul Maal department’s Multan office, while Naveed runs his business of sweets ‘Sohan Halwa’.

Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed has appreciated the gesture shown by both families.

Naveed has also fitted another seat in his motorcycle for his bride, and promised to give pick and drop facility to her wife at her Baitul Maal office.

Zahida told APP that another 10 couples had tied the knot in the past from the platform of her organisation.