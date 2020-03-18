Share:

On his arrival he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed, Commandant Air War College. Addressing the Air War Course participants, Admiral Zafar Abbasi paid rich tributes to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Air Force in defence of the country. He further said that we must keep abreast of the emerging trends and make endeavors to deal with complex and dynamic security environment facing the world today. He added that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today's warfare single handedly. He further said that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country.

Later on, the Naval Chief also met foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution. PAF Air War College is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.