ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday postponed a rally to mark the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary next month amid coronavirus outbreak.

Bilawal suspended and postponed all he “unnecessary political activities”, in­cluding the annual gathering on April 4 in Larkana, to pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“PPPs workers and office bearers are instead requested to do what they can to help control the Corona outbreak. Spread awareness, care for the vulner­able & most importantly practice social distancing, regular hygiene and sup­port your government in their efforts,” the PPP chief tweeted.

He added: “The Pakistan People’s Party annual gathering on April 4th to pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is postponed and all mobilization activi­ties in this regard should be halted im­mediately across the country.”

He appreciated the PPP-led Sindh government for good approach to deal with this crisis. “This approach is need­ed in other provinces and at the federal level. I appeal to the PM (Imran Khan) to please implement CM Sindh’s rec­ommendations,” Bilawal said.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said - as the country went through an unprecedented crisis in the shape of a global pandemic.

She said Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally had crossed the 200 mark. “Timely response has only come from Sindh. It is alarming that other provinces are slow to test and take the crisis less seriously than they should,” she said in a statement.

The PPP leader questioned the screening gap at international borders. She said the quarantine facility at the Taftan border had badly exposed the quality of emergency responses, where exposed pilgrims from Iran were clus­tered together in squalid conditions which bred high transfers of the virus.