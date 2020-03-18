Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on Tuesday visited different locations in Attock to check suitability of setting up quarantine facilities there to tackle outbreak of deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in district. Health officials, assistant commissioners, chief officers, officials of education department and medical superintendents of respective hospitals and quarantine centre focal persons visiting proposed quarantine centers and respective THQ hospitals to examine preparedness for checking spread of deadly coronavirus in district. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar while talking to newsmen during his visit to THQ Hospital Hassanabdal said that keeping in view the number of visitors returning from Iran, the district administration has set up a big quarantine centre in district headquarters hospital. “We’ve just completed the training of doctors and paramedical staff to treat Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases while a comprehensive surveillance mechanism has also been devised to monitor the situation,” the deputy commissioner disclosed. He added that isolation ward had been established in District Headquarters Hospital while quarantine centers are being established in schools and colleges in different cities. He said that steps were being taken to ensure enforcement of Section 144. “Strict action will be taken on opening of educational institutions, banquet halls, markets, universities, tuition centers, seminaries, congregations or gathering of four or more people as well as holding of any kind of examinations,” he further explained. He said that a crackdown against those who were involved in hoarding of hand sanitizers and masks was underway in the division and the citizens could get both the items at controlled rates from spots announced by the district administration. He further said that cleanliness and precautionary measures were two major safety measures to prevent COVID-19 attack. He stressed upon the citizens to adopt precautionary measures instead of getting panicked.