ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmmod on Tuesday said provinces and federal decided to postpone all exams held by educational boards and Cambridge system.

The federal minister held an online meeting with provincial education ministers and senior education officials.

The minister in his social media message said, “to review the latest situation re closure of schools I held a meeting today with provincial education ministers and senior education officials.”

He said that it was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates.

He also said that after input from the provinces it has been decided to postpone all exams. New dates will be announced by respective boards after the emergency is over.

The minister said that re exams to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards, it was decided in the meeting of education ministers today that they too would be postponed and would now be held between 1st June and 15th July. Exact time table would be issued by each board.

He also said that further, the Higher Education Commission shared in the meeting that due to delay in board exams, universities would also delay their admissions till October.

The minister said that many people have expressed concern regarding the ongoing 9th class exams in Punjab.

Respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule.

The statement released by the Ministry of FE&PT stated that in view of the threat of COVID-19 in the country and resultantly closure of education institutions across the country, a video conference meeting was scheduled under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT) to discuss the future course of action regarding the schedule of examinations including Cambridge examination.

All the provincial education ministers and education secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Chairman, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad Secretary, IBCC, Islamabad will attend this video conference meeting.