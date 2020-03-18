Share:

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN - The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the district was reported from Indus Hospital on Tuesday.Confirming the case, Dr Shahzad Baloch, Focal Person of the Indus Medical College Hospital Tando Mohammad Khan, said the patient was Asif Ali Samoon s/o Mohammad Yousif Samoon, a 33-year-old man, who had travelled to Iran about a week ago and came to Tando Mohammad Khan a day ago to meet with his family.The Indus Hospital’s staff, who attended the patient, has been kept under observation at isolation wards. Apart from that, the whole hospital has also been fumigated as a precautionary measure.Besides that, family members of the infected man have also been admitted to an isolation ward for fourteen days.District Health Officer Dr. Mohammad Yousif Jehjo said the infected person had been referred to Hyderabad for further PCR test.