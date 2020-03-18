Share:

ATTOCK/ AhmedpurEast-District Jail Attock at present is accommodating almost 800 prisoners against the capacity of 450 and keeping in view the prevailing pandemic, no disinfection spray has been carried out so for.

A source told this journalist that almost 100 prisoners and under trial prisoners are taken to different courts which may result in spread of any disease which needs attention of the authorities. As per sources in the prevailing circumstances an isolation ward (Quarantine) has been set up to handle any emergency when there is threat of Coronavirus in the country and a doctor was daily visiting the jail and examining prisoners.

Deputy Director Mustafa Ahmad, when contacted, confirmed that almost 800 prisoners were there in the jail against capacity of 450 and efforts were being made to keep the environment hygenically clean and said that time to time seminars were arranged to keep the prisoners aware of health and hygiene-related issues specially virul diseases. He said that instructions of the govt relating to Coronavirus were being followed in letter and spirit.

About prisoners who are daily taken to different courts, he said that almost 100 prisoners are daily transported to different courts in prison vans as jail authorities cannot stop this practice and said that this could only be stopped if a court is established inside the jail premises or it is postponed till the prevailing situation returns to normal.

First Seraiki novel writer’s funeral held

The funerals of first author of Seraiki language Novel ‘NAZO’, intellectual, researcher, drama writer and Presidential Award winner Zafar Mehmood Lashari were offered at his native village Mehrabwala yesterday.

The funerals were attended by former director general Radio Pakistan Khursheed Malik, Station Director Radio Pakistan Multan Asif Khan Khatran, Sahibzada Qamaruz Zaman Abbasi, Sahibzada Sher Mian Abbasi, besides journalists, poets, literary figures and a large number of people. He was 72 years old. Late Zafar Mehmood Lashari left behind three sons and two daughters.

First Seraiki language Novel ‘NAZO’ of Zafar Mehmood Lashari remained included in the MA Punjabi syllabus of the Punjab University Lahore from 1975 to 1985.His second Seraiki Novel ‘Pahaj’ was published by “Punjabi Arabi Board” in 1987.

The half part of this novel is being taught in BA Seraiki classes while full Novel had been included in MA Seraiki classes of the Islamia University Bahawalpur. Late Zafar Mehmood Lashari was also an author of book ‘Seraiki Lok Sehray’ and ‘Educational Ideology of Khawaja Ghulam Farid (RA)’, which were published by Lok Virsa Islamabad and Punjabi Adabi Board respectively.

President National Press Union Ehsan Ahmed Sehar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of prominent literary figure Zafar Mehmood Lashari and trermed it irreperable loss for Searaiki literaure and intellectual circles.