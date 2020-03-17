Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has postponed all district and national level tournaments/activities of March and April 2020, in the light of WHO and Pakistan government directives regarding precautionary measures to combat coronavirus pandemic. The training plans have been sent to the players so that they may continue individual training in their home, said PHF spokesman here on Tuesday. “The plans include details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which have been communicated through Whatsapp and email. “The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with players regularly,” he said and added: “The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff.” He said the PHF offices have been urged to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing. In the meantime, the PHF has advised everyone in the office to avoid shaking hands and make a safe distance while talking to each other. The PHF spokesman said that the federation is keen to implement and follow the precautions issued by the WHO, which reads: “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people, avoid travel if you are sick, if you have a cough or fever, then seek medical review, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”