KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the officials concerned to submit Supreme Court order pertaining to provide security to VIPs, on a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali headed bench was hearing the petition. The court was informed that more than 12,600 police personnel deputed for the security of unauthorised persons across the country were withdrawn in compliance with the order of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. The action affects many politicians, as well as government officials, bureaucrats and others. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari moved the petition seeking adequate security and permission to travel with personal guards across the country.

Bilawal counsel Advocate Akhtar Hussain, seeking court’s directives for the federal and provincial governments to ensure provision of a round-the-clock security cover as there were serious threats to his life in view of reports of the security agencies.

Bilawal asked the court to direct the authorities to allow him to carry his personal security guards with licensed arms while travelling or addressing public meetings throughout the country. He stated in the petition that being the chairman of the PPP he had to travel across the country to address public gatherings and discharge public duties for the welfare of the people at large.

The PPP chairman said the security agencies had issued reports regarding serious threats to his life. Therefore, there was a grave concern about his security, he added. He submitted that he had apprehension about his security as he had been receiving death threats from terrorist organisations. He also recalled that his mother, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a public gathering in Rawalpindi, whereas his father being the co-chairman of the party had been receiving threats from extremists. He said that the law and order situation in the country was precarious and several political leaders and important personalities had been assassinated in the past.

The petitioner submitted that in view of law and order situation and security threats, his life and property were in serious danger, therefore, he needed adequate security. He asked the court to direct the federal and provincial governments to provide him adequate security during his visits across the country.

The petitioner also pleaded to the court to direct the authorities concerned to allow him carry his personal security guards and use vehicles with tinted glasses.