Share:

KARAK - The district executive council of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl on Thursday took action against disgruntled Tehsil councillors and expelled them from the party besides sending their cases to the election commission for de-seating them.

This decision was made in the district executive council meeting of the party held with its president Hafiz Ibn-e-Ameen in the chair. The meeting was attended by members of the executive body. The meeting expressed grave concerns over defection of the party Tehsil councillors by casting votes against their JUI-F Tehsil Nazim Abdul Wahab in the no-trust motion on Tuesday. They said that the councillors had betrayed their party as they had been asked to stay away from the move presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tehsil councillors.

The JUI-F executive council expelled six disgruntled councillors of the party and said that their cases would be sent to election commission for taking necessary action. The meeting also criticised District Police Officer Furqan Bilal for detaining the voted-out tehsil nazim and not fulfilling his legal demand of not letting enter three Tehsil councillors to the council hall during the voting on no-trust motion, as the said councillors had already resigned.

The meeting condemned the action of police and ‘misbehaviour’ of the DPO with the ousted tehsil nazim and youth councillor Maulana Saiful Islam. They questioned that under which law the ousted nazim had been detained for hours and his legal demand was not fulfilled by the police. They decided that legal action would be taken against the DPO and they would also bring the action of the DPO in the notice of the provincial and central leadership of the party. On the other hand, the disgruntled councillors of JUI-F said that they would form tehsil government with the PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

This was claimed by Maulana Bashir Yousaf, tehsil councillor of JUI-F, in presence of other tehsil councillors of his party. He said that no one could expel them from the party. They claimed that they were and would be the part and parcel of their party. They resolved that they would convince their party leadership on their reservations and added that the next tehsil nazim would be from the JUI-F while the PTI and JI councillors would support them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Karak Zariful Maani formed ‘Khattak Zalmi’ volunteer force in the district and asked the youth of the district to join it for the welfare of the youth of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdullah Mehsood would lead the force. While unveiling objectives of the force, the assistant commissioner said that the force would promote positive activities in the district. The volunteers were also present on the occasion.

The AC added that the force would organise ‘iftaries’ for the poor in the holy month of Ramazan. He said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, sports galas, students’ careers counselling programmes as well as quiz and declamation contests among the students in the district would be organised by the force. He added that those who would show good performance would be encouraged through prizes and other incentives. The assistant commissioner asked the youth of the district to join the volunteer force.

========