ISLAMABAD - The Press Council of Pakistan has taken notice of the recent interview of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding Mumbai attacks published in daily Dawn and asked the newspaper to submit a reply over “violation of the ethical code of practice” within a reasonable time.

On Wednesday, PCP Chairman Salah-ud-Din Mengal issued the notice to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief with a subject of “alleged violation of the ethical code of practice”.

The PCP notice says, “attention is drawn to the news report published in daily Dawn Islamabad on Saturday 12th May 2018 titled as “For Nawaz, It’s not over till it’s over” (Exclusive).

It says Clause (9) of the ethical code of practice as set out in the schedule of PCP Ordinance, 2002 states as, “The press shall avoid printing, publishing or disseminating any material, which may bring into contempt, Pakistan or its people or tends to undermine its sovereignty or integrity as an independent country”. It further says that “prima facie, the above-referred news report seems to be in violation of the ethical code of practice. It would be appreciated if a more restrictive policy may be followed in such matters.”

The PCP notice says, “Please submit your reply within a reasonable time. Your co-operation in the matter will be appreciated.”

Earlier, the country’s top civil and military leadership at the National Security Council meeting unanimously rejected the statement of Sharif on the Mumbai Attacks and termed his remarks ‘incorrect and misleading’.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt0Gen Naveed Mukhtar, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and others attended the meeting held at the PM House.

The former premier rejected the NSC declaration and stated that he stood by his remarks about the Mumbai attacks.